AP Cabinet Approves Vote On Account Budget For 2021-22

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet on Friday approved an Ordinance for Vote on Account budget for a period of three months as the Budget Sessions could not take place. As the budget meetings did not take place due to several factors including the local and urban body elections in the State, the government has brought in the Vote on Account Ordinance for a period of three months.

The Ordinance will be sent to the Governor for approval and will be approved in a day or two. As it is mandatory to pass the full budget or vote on account or promulgate an ordinance for the government for state-related expenditure in the upcoming fiscal (2021-22), the AP Cabinet has chosen to go ahead with an Ordinance and later conduct the Assembly Session to pass the full budget.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Assembly sessions will end on Friday. On the last day, several bills will be passed by both the houses and the annual budget will be approved. The government is expected to introduce the monetary bill in the Assembly and Legislature this Friday.

