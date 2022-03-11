AP Cabinet Approves State Budget for FY 2022-23

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Budget for the 2022-23 financial years is being presented at the Legislature on Friday by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath. Later, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu will present the Agriculture and Allied Sectors Statement (Budget) for 2022-2023.

In the Legislative Council, Deputy Chief Minister, Pamula Pushpa Sreevani will present the AP Budget and Fisheries Minister Dr Seediri Appalaraju would present the Agriculture Budget.

Ahead of the Budget sessions, the State Cabinet meeting was held at the Secretariat chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The Cabinet approved the AP Annual Budget for 2022-23. The AP Budget for the financial year 2022-23 is estimated at Rs 2,56,256 Crore.

Finance Minister Buggana reached the Secretariat along with Finance ministry officials and conducted special pujas at the temple before the presentation. The Minister stated that priority will be given to agriculture, women's welfare, education, the medical sector, and to the Navaratanlu schemes in the budget. The budget allocations were in tune to fulfill the promises made by CM YS Jagan to the people.

The Socio Economic Survey was released by CM YS Jagan. Planning Secretary Vijay Kumar said that AP had surpassed the national average in achieving growth in all sectors while stating the highlights. The agriculture sector has registered a growth of 14.5 percent. The Socio-Economic Survey shows that the GDP growth rate is expected to increase significantly. The industrial sector grew by 25.5 percent and the services sector by 18.9 percent. The per capita growth rate also increased by Rs 31,000 to 17.5 percent. Vijay Kumar revealed that the State has achieved sustained development with the progress made through various welfare schemes.

Also Read: In Our 34-Month Governance We Have Fulfilled 95 Pc Of Poll Promises: AP CM YS Jagan