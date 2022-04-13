AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reconstituted the state Cabinet, re-inducting 11 from his first team and taking in 13 new members on Monday.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office and secrecy to 25 members of the AP Cabinet at a public function near the state Secretariat in the capital city Amaravati.

The fresh Council of Ministers has been constituted based on social justice with the lion's share of 10 berths going to backward classes. Two, including the Chief Minister, are from the minority communities, five from the Scheduled Castes and one from the Scheduled Tribes. Four each from the Reddy and the Kapu communities have also been inducted.

The Cabinet now has four women members, where one up from the previous cabinet Taneti Vanitha was taken again and given the Home Minister portfolio. She has an M.Sc from Andhra University, Visakhapatnam

Among the new faces, there are several educated ministers some of whom are doctorates and engineers. Check out the educational qualifications of the new ministers:

-Merugu Nagarjuna, an MLA from the Vemuru constituency in Guntur, holds a doctorate degree and is among the most-highly qualified ministers. He has completed M.Com, M.Phil, and Ph.D from Andhra University and worked as a professor also.

-Karamuri Venkata Nageswara Rao, an MLA from Tanuku constituency in West Godavari. He was awarded an honorary doctorate in social service by Westbrook University, US in 2007.

-K.V Ushasri Charan, an MLA from the Kalyandurg constituency of Anantapur and has completed her M.Sc and recently enrolled for her Ph.D at SK University.

-Kakani Govardhana Reddy is an MLA from the Sarvepalli constituency in Nellore and has completed Bachelors in Civil Engineering from Mysore University.

-Gudivada Amarnath is an MLA from the Anakapally constituency and is a BTech graduate.

-Dadisetti Ramlingeswara Raja is an MLA from Tuni in the East Godavari district. He has completed his BA.

-Jogi Ramesh is an MLA from Pedana who holds a B.Sc from National College, Acharya Nagarjuna University..

-Ambati Rambabu, an MLA from Sattenapalli in Guntur, and hold a law degree from the Nyaya Vidya Parishath Law College at Visakhapatnam.

-Vidadala Rajini is an MLA from Chilkalurpet in Guntur. She holds a BSc degree in Computer sciences and also an MBA degree.

-R.K Roja is an MLA from Nagari in Chittoor district and holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science from Padmavathi Women’s University in Tirupati.

-Rajanna Dora Peedika is an MLA from Salur in the Vizianagaram district and is a postgraduate from Andhra University.

-Budi Mutyala Naidu is an MLA from the Madugula constituency in Visakhapatnam. He has completed his intermediate education.

-Kottu Satyanarayana an MLA from the Tadepalligudem constituency in the West Godavari district has completed his intermediate.

