AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday reconstituted the state Cabinet with 25 ministers where 13 new faces were taken and re-inducting 11 from his first team.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office and secrecy to 25 members of the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet at a public function near the state Secretariat in Velagapudi.

The fresh Council of Ministers has been constituted solely on caste and community lines, with the major share of 10 allocations going to backward classes. The Cabinet has four women members, one up from the previous. The ruling YSR Congress described it as the “Social Cabinet”, with 70 percent representation of the BC, SC, ST, and minority communities.

MINISTERS PORTFOLIOS

