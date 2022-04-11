NTR District: A senior YSRCP leader from Pedana Constituency in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, Jogi Ramesh is known for his straightforward nature and one who wouldn’t hesitate to question or criticize any wrong, which is probably the quality that got him a berth in the Andhra Pradesh Council of Ministers here on Monday.

Jogi Ramesh, a member of the Gowda community was at the forefront of the movement for the development of the BCs in the district. Born in 1970 in Ibrahimpatnam, Krishna District (now NTR District) to Jogi Mohan Rao and Pushpavati, Jogi Ramesh holds a degree in Sciences.

Jogi Ramesh started his journey into politics with the Congress party as a Youth Congress activist. He has served in various capacities as President of Krishna District Youth Congress, Member of Railway Board, and Zonal Chairman of RTC.

In the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, he contested as a Congress candidate from Pedana constituency in 2009 and won against the Telugu Desam Party candidate Kagitha Venkat Rao for the first time as an MLA with a majority of 1,192 votes.

Jogi Ramesh, who then joined the YSR Congress Party in 2012, has served as the State Spokesperson for the Party. In 2019, he contested from Pedana constituency on behalf of the YSRCP and won against the TDP candidate Kagitha Krishna Prasad won by a majority of 7,839 votes.

The TDP leaders had targeted Jogi Ramesh many times during his political career. When he had staged a protest in front of Chandrababu’s house over certain remarks made against him and the party, he was subjected to a physical attack by the TDP goons. They also damaged his car in the incident, but he held his stance unshaken by the violent acts meted out by the TDP.

