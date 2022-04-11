GUNTUR: Ambati Rambabu, a senior YSRCP leader from Sattenapalli in the district, and the fiery official party Spokesperson will be among the 13 new faces that will be inducted into the Andhra Pradesh Council of Ministers here on Monday.

Ambati is well-known for his speeches and for encountering the Opposition allegations in his own imitable style and chaste language.

Ambati Rambabu who has a long-standing stint in Guntur politics, initially started his political journey with the Congress. He was one of the first leaders to join the YSRCP during its inception. Ambati Rambabu faced many obstacles during his long political tenure and he would rise even stronger with every fall. As the Andhra Pradesh State’s official spokesperson of the YSR Congress Party, he is an eloquent speaker with a strong command of the subject and language which has proved an advantage for him and the party.

His capabilities in decoding the toughest of topics are his specialty. Ambati is also well known for his counter-attacks on the Opposition both in the Assembly and during his press meets. Similarly, Ambati has also withstood the personal attacks on his character on Social media with a dignified demeanor and rose from all adversities. Those who know about the Sattenapalli MLA vouch for his capabilities in fulfilling his responsibilities at one hundred percent which are entrusted to him.

Ambati Rambabu Profile

Ambati Rambabu was born to AVSR Anjaneyulu and Venkata Subbamma in Repalle, Guntur district. He completed his law degree in 1986 from the Nyaya Vidya Parishath Law College at Visakhapatnam and practised as an advocate before joining active politics.

Political life

He was the Legal Cell Convener of the Guntur District Congress Party in 1988, President of the District Youth Congress in 1994, and Chairman of the Non-Conventional Energy Resources Development Corporation. In 1989, he contested from Repalle constituency on behalf of the Congress party and was elected to the Assembly for the first time as a legislator. He also served as a member of the Public Accounts Committee. After the death of the then chief minister Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy, he resigned from the Congress party and joined the YSR Congress Party started by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

In 2019, he was elected as the YSRCP candidate from Sattenapalli constituency defeating the then Assembly Speaker and five-time TDP MLA Kodela Siva Prasada Rao with over 10,000 votes.

