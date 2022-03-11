AP Budget: Rs 11,387.69 Allocated For Agriculture, Allied Sectors

AMARAVATI: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government is moving forward keeping in mind the welfare of the farmers, said State Minister for Agriculture and Cooperation Kursala Kannababu during the presentation of agriculture budget 2022-23 on Thursday. He presented the Agriculture Budget for 2022-23 with an outlay of Rs 43,052.78 crores.

The Minister said that RBks, which stood as a game-changer in rural areas and won numerous awards, was allocated Rs 18 crores for the year. For the YSR Rythu Bharosa PM Kisanscheme- Rs 7,020 crores, for YSR Corp Insurance- Rs 1,802.04 crores, Rs 500 crores fo Dr. YSR Zero Interest crop loans, Rs 200 crore for subsidized seeds, Rs 2,000 crores is allocated towards Natural Calamities Fund and Rs 1,612.62 crores was given as investment subsidy to farmers. Rs 50 crore was allocated towards integrated agri labs and Rs 20 crore for exgratia to farmers. The sum up would be Rs 12,285.70 crore for agriculture.

For Marketing Department development Rs 614.23 crore was allocated and developing the Marketing department under Nadu Nedu, Rs 248.45 crore for the cooperative sector, Rs 146.41 crores for Food Processing department, and Rs 554.04 crores for Horticulture department. For the Sericulture department, Rs 98.99 crore was allocated, Rs 421.15 crore was allocated for Acharya N G Ranga Agriculture University, Rs 59.91 crore for YSR Horticulture University, and Rs 122.50 crore was allocated for Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University. An amount of Rs 1027.82 crore was allocated for the Animal Husbandry department and Rs 337.23 crore was allocated for the development of the fisheries department. The Budget has allocated Rs 5,000 crore to power subsidy, Rs 8,328 crore for linking MGNREGS to Agriculture, Rs 50 crore to YSR Jala Kala and Rs 11,450 crore was allocated for the Irrigation department.

He stated that apart from the concessions to the farmers, emphasis was laid on providing quality services while presenting the agriculture budget.

