AP Budget Assembly, Council Session From May 20

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Budget session will begin on May 20. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan issued a notification in this regard on Thursday.

The Fifteenth AP Legislative Assembly would meet for its sixth session at 9 am on May 20, the notification said. The Assembly and Legislative Council will convene at 9 am

The government will table the full-time Budget in both the Houses for passage and the Houses will be adjourned after passing the same without any discussion.

Whether the budget session will be a one-day affair or for an extended will be decided after the Business Advisory Committee meeting will be convened by the Speaker of the Assembly and the Chairman of the Council to decide the number of days of sitting and the agenda of the session.

In April, the AP Government sent an Ordinance for Vote on Account which was approved by Andhra Pradesh Governor Bishwabhusan Harichandan. The Ordinance was issued for the Vote on Account Budget for a period of three months. The AP State Cabinet had given its approval for an Ordinance for Vote on Account budget for a period of three months as the Budget Sessions could not take place, due to several factors including the local and urban body elections in the State.

