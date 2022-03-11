AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Kapu Welfare and Development Corporation Chairman Adapa Sheshagiri, Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja, MLC Thota Trimurthulu and AP's Special Representative for North America Pandugayala Ratnakar met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan here on Friday and thanked him for allocating funds for Kapu's welfare in the Annual Budget 2022-23.

The State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath presented the AP Budget for the financial year 2022-23 in the Legislative Assembly on Friday with a total outlay of Rs 2, 56,256 crores laying focus on welfare.

The revenue expenditure was pegged at Rs 2, 08,261 crore and capital expenditure at Rs 47,996 crores. The estimated revenue deficit is around Rs 17,036 crore and the fiscal deficit around Rs 48, 724 crore, the Finance Minister said adding that the fiscal deficit would be around 3, 64 percent of the GSDP, whereas the revenue deficit works out to be about 1.27 percent of GSDP.

Top priority was given to welfare -Rs. 45,955 crores and the budgetary allocation for the AP Kapu Welfare and Development Corporation was Rs 3,532 crores ( Last year Rs 3,306 crores was allocated for Kapu welfare).

Also Read: AP Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Presents Welfare Budget 2022-23