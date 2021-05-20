AP Budget 2021: Rs 26,634 Crore Allocation For Education Sector

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy strongly believes that education is the real asset one can give to children. The state already has several programmes in place to provide students with the highest standards of education.

The recent allocation made for the education sector in the 2021-22 annual budget proves that the students are being moved forward with a goal of a golden future. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath introduced the annual budget in the assembly on Thursday.

The Minister revealed that a total of Rs. 24,624.22 crores have been allocated for the education sector. Of this, Rs 3,500 crore has been earmarked for the construction of schools under the Nadu-Nedu programme, Rs 1,200 crore for Jangan Anna Gorumudda, Rs 750 crore for Jagananna Vidya kanuka and Rs 1973 crore for higher education.

In the last budget, Rs. 22,604.01 crore was allotted for primary education.