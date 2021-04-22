AP Box Office Collections Plunge, Theatres May Stop Screening Movies

The Andhra Pradesh government is planning to close all theatres in the state due to the increasing COVID-19 cases in the State. The film exhibitors in Andhra Pradesh say that collections at the box office have come down drastically after the fear of COVID-19. People have stopped coming to theatres after the rise of second-wave of COVID, say exhibitors. Without a proper collection, the film exhibitors are unable to run theatres.

The Rajahmundry theatre average collection per show is Rs 40,000 but at present, it is collecting Rs 5,000 per show. The film distributors say that except for Vakeel Saab and a few small-budget films, there are no movies to be screened in the theatres. The big-budget films like Love Story, Tuck Jagadish and others have been postponed due to the COVID-19 situation.