YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders have decided to organize service-oriented programmes across the state to celebrate Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s birthday which falls on the 21st of December. As part of these programmes, blood donation drives and saplings will be planted at various places in the State of Andhra Pradesh, which will be undertaken on Tuesday.

There will also be a debate session with the theme 'Jagananna’s Administration... State Welfare - Development' will be held with representatives of NGOs, intellectuals, and caste associations. The CM's birthday celebrations have already commenced from Monday in all the constituencies with each district YSRCP in charge and local MLAs conducting programmes ahead of YS Jagan’s birthday.

Party sources say that the cadre and especially women will be involved in the birthday celebrations. YSRCP MLC Lella Appireddy said that arrangements are being made to conduct the CM's birthday celebrations in a grand manner involving DWCRA women, public associations, intellectuals, and beneficiaries of welfare schemes.

The YSRCP will organize large-scale blood donation camps in the two Telugu states other states and abroad in collaboration with the Red Cross organization. As part of this, the party will also undertake the distribution of fruits, clothes, and food in orphanages and old age homes also.

Last year, on the occasion of CM Jagan's birthday, 38 thousand units of blood were collected which set a record. Blood donation camps will be organized on a large scale this time as well to collect blood for those in urgent need.

For this, those who are willing to donate blood can visit the page ysrcpblooddonation. com with the slogan 'Take the Pledge... Save a Life' and register their names.

The Chief Minister will be in the Bapatla district on the 21st, where he will launch the distribution of tabs to class eight students at Sri Alapati Venkata Ramaiah Zilla Parishad High School on Wednesday. He will interact with students and celebrate his birthday with the students.

