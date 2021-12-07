AP BJP President Somu Veerraju Reveals When He Plans To Quit Politics

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh BJP President Somu Veerraju made a sensational statement on Monday. Talking about his political plans he revealed that he would not be in active politics after 2024.

Speaking to the media at the party office here, Somu Veerraju said, "I have been in politics for 42 years. The BJP is the only major opposition party in the AP. I want people to chance to BJP in the coming elections. I did not work for the party expecting any positions or favours and neither do I want to be the Chief Minister. "

Speaking further Somu Veerraju said, "I was offered the Rajahmundry seat and a ministerial post during the 2014 elections. However, I showed no interest and the opportunity went to Akula Satyanarayana, he revealed. I am a BJP activist working with a commitment for the party, he said.

The AP BJP Chief said that on December 3, the party was organizing a program called 'Divya Kashi ... Bhavya Kashi'. It is known that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completely changed the face of the Kashi pilgrim place in Varanasi . We will screen the Prime Minister's speech on screens in all mandals on the occasion of the launch of Kashi Kshetra development programs, " he said.

