AP BJP Hails AP GIS Summit in Vizag

BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao lauded the efforts of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy in getting investments for the state.

He said that it was a good move by the AP CM to organise Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Visakhapatnam to attract investments.

He addressed the media at the BJP office in Visakhapatnam. He said that if the agreements (MoUs) made in this summit materialize, it will be of great benefit to Andhra Pradesh. He opined that more investments will come easily to the state in the future.

In another press conference, BJP state vice president and former MLA P. Vishnukumar Raju praised the holding of Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam. He said that it was a good that MOUs worth more than Rs. 13 lakh crore were signed in this conference organized by the YSRCP government for the first time and the participation of dignitaries like Ambani, Karan Adani and Jindal.

The fact that so many eminent industrialists have come to the state is a reflection of the changing conditions. He said that political criticism is not appropriate when investments are coming to the state. The development of roads and beautification of the city in Visakha is commendable, he signed off.