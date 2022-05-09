ELURU: BJP State president Somu Veerraju stated that BJP’s alliance will be with the people and, if necessary, with the Jana Sena Party.

Speaking to the media on Monday, the State president made some interesting comments about forging alliances with other parties including the Jana Sena. He made it clear that the party would seek the people’s mandate for the 2024 elections based on the development and welfare work done by the BJP.

Expressing confidence that the BJP would win the upcoming elections in 2024 and come to power, he categorically stated that it was for the JSP to comment on whether they intended to forge an alliance with them and at the same time pointed out that they were still a partner of the BJP.

