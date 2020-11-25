AP BJP Chief Somu Veerraju Calls Chandrababu Naidu, 'A Non-Residential Leader'

Bharatiya Janata Party's State unit president Somu Veerraju slammed Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu and called him a non-residential leader. Speaking to reporters in Tirupati on Tuesday night, he recalled that the center had decided that Hyderabad would be the capital of the two states for ten years during the bifurcation of the state of Andhra Pradesh. However, Chandrababu Naidu had forcibly moved the capital to Amaravati. He asserted that it was ridiculous to leave the state after losing the power and is residing in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana state.

Somu Veerraju expressed confidence over winning the Tirupati Lok Sabha byelections. He said that the BJP-Jana Sena alliance would definitely score a win and BJP's Jaithra Yatra will start with a win in the Tirupati Lok Sabha bypolls. Buoyed by BJP's bypoll victory at Dubbaka in Telangana, BJP's eyes are now on winning the Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll at any cost.

BJP national secretary, state in-charge Sunil Deodhar, MP GVL Narasimha Rao, national secretary Satyakumar, state general secretary Vishnuvardan Reddy and others attended the meeting. Somu Veerraju said a decision on who will contest the bypoll will be taken soon. The by-poll has been necessitated in Tirupati due to the death of sitting YSR Congress MP B Durga Prasad, in September, of COVID-19.