AP Bans Single Use Plastic Carry Bags From 2023

AMARAVATI: The ban on single-use plastic bags has come into effect in Andhra Pradesh from December 31, and the government will be imposing a hefty penalty on the use of single-use plastic bags which are less than 120 microns. This is part of its measures to implement guidelines of the Supreme Court of India over the use of single-use plastic.

So far, the government has allowed the use of 75-micron carry bags. The government has instructed all the municipalities, corporations, city panchayats, and district collectors of the state to use only 120-micron plastic bags which are reusable. Orders have been issued that sanitation secretaries in all Wards should see that the rule is implemented. They have been told to conduct awareness programmes about the dangers of single-use plastic bags to the environment.

Meanwhile, the ban on plastic Flexi banners will come into effect from the 26th of this month. Special enforcement units have also been set up to check the implementation of the rules. These teams will conduct inspections in cities, towns, and panchayats.

The use of the banned plastic/polythene carry bags and other products is now liable to attract a penalty of Rs 50,000 for a first-time offender and up to Rs 1 lakh if used again. The distributors who stock the banned products will have to pay a fine of up to Rs 50,000.

Also Read: Single-use Plastic Ban, Check List Of Banned Items