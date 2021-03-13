AP Bandh: Andhra Pradesh Farmers to Support Kisan Samyukta Morcha

The protesting farmer unions have called for Bharat bandh on March 26 as they would complete four months of their agitation against the Centre's three new farm laws.

The farmer leader said that the peaceful bandh will remain effective from morning till evening. He also said that farmers along with trade unions will protest the hike in fuel prices and privatisation of railways on March 15. While on March 19, the farmers will observe Mandi Bachao-Kheti Bachao day.

The Andhra Pradesh Farmers' Coordinating Committee has decided to stage a statewide bandh on March 26, supporting the Bharat called by the Kisan Samyukta Morcha against the central government's policies.

Committee convenor Wadde Shobanadeeshwara Rao said that a preparatory meeting will be held in Vijayawada on 17 to make the bandh successful on 26th March. They have even decided to protest in front of the Agricultural Market Committees on 19th March.

