AP Bags Two National Awards, CM Congratulates Officials

The Andhra Pradesh government has bagged two national awards under the Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram and School Health and Wellness Programme. AP stood first by achieving 96 per cent coverage of weekly iron folic acid supplementation in schools. IFA Blue tablet is administered to all school going students from classes 6 to 10 as also out of school adolescent girls in order to prevent anemia under this programme. Nearly 44.12 lakh students and 56,043 out of school adolescent girls were covered.

Under the School Health and Wellness Programme, for each school, two teachers were trained as school health and wellness ambassadors. They would deal with adolescent problems in a friendly manner. As many as 20,200 teachers and 10,000 principals were trained under this programme for the first time in the country.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the health, medical and family welfare department for the state winning five national awards in the digital health services category.

