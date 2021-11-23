AP Assembly Winter Session Day 4

The fourth day of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly meeting started with a question hour.

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy introduced Bill to repeal the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 in the Assembly.

Polavaram MLA Tellam Balaraju said that YSR Aarogyasri Scheme is one of the best health care schemes and the main aim of it is to provide the best medical facilities to the needy, especially the weaker sections of the society.

Health Minister Alla Nani said that the treatment for coronavirus and black fungus will be covered under Aarogyasri. The YSRCP government is providing medical treatment to 2446 ailments. Earlier, it was only 1059. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government added 1387 ailments to the existing list.

