AP Assembly Sessions: TDP Distorting Facts Related To Natural Deaths in Jangareddygudem, AP CM YS Jagan

AMARAVATI: AP Assembly Sessions | Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed angst at the Opposition Telugu Desam Party’s false propaganda over the deaths in Jangareddygudem in East Godavari district. He said that the TDP was indulging in politicizing even natural deaths in the place.

He was addressing the Assembly on Monday during the fifth day of Legislative Assembly Sessions after Minister for Health Alla Nani had earlier spoken at length about what happened in Jangareddygudem and the conditions there.

The Chief Minister explained that the population of Jangareddygudem was at 48,994 in the 2011 census. " In the present year 2022, if you take a 12 percent growth rate during this decade, around 54,880 people are living there. Not all deaths in such a large municipality occured in one place. These 18 people who have died are said to be the combined number of deaths in the entire municipality. If you take the death rate at 2 percent across the country and the state, at least 90 people die of natural causes. Another thing to keep in mind here is that 60 people die every month. But it is only here that we see such distortion of information related to even natural deaths like this, "he scoffed.

Another question he asked as to why would the State government support those who are into adulterated liquor making. The Chief Minister brought to fore the fact that it was during the reign of Chandrababu Naidu that illicit liquor was manufactured in the past. However, that is not the case during our governance, he said. We brought in a special police force called the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and were given strict instructions to suppress any such illegal activities, he stated.

"Our quest is to reduce alcohol consumption and after coming to power we have eliminated 43,000 belt shops across the state which were thriving during the reign of Chandrababu Naidu. Apart from that there were 4,380 liquor shops with permissions to have permit rooms. We have completely abolished permit rooms after we came to power," YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

In the past, there was a practice of selling liquor for a profit. Alcohol was available at every nook and corner including next to schools and temples. We have eliminated that also and the Government is running these shops, but not for any profit motive, YS Jagan informed the Assembly.

" In the past, liquor shops were open till midnight and even till one o'clock. We have completely changed those timings and today the situation is such that alcohol is available only at a fixed time. We have increased the rates in such a way that it has led to a reduction in alcohol consumption. With a chance of illicit alcohol consumption growing because of these measures, we decreased the rates based on the SEB report. The government need not protect those who make adulterated liquor and if anyone is caught manufacturing, the SEB has been given clear instructions to take strict action against those people," he reiterated. " We have nothing to hide, but for the fact that the TDP is going out to portray even natural deaths as if they had died due to consuming illicit alcohol, I would like to tell the TDP members in this House, that it is wrong to do so. To date, the SEB has registered 13,000 cases against those for the manufacture of illicit alcohol. I am informing the House that they (TDP) should refrain from this unjust act of trying to present illusory facts that people have died due to consuming illicit liquor," the Chief Minister stated in conclusion.

