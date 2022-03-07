AP Assembly Sessions Likely To Be Held For 14 Days, Budget Presentation On March 11

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Legislature sessions commenced on Monday with the customary speech by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan. The Governor address to the joint houses of the legislature started on a stormy note with the Oppsoition Telugu Desam Party members raising slogans and were seen trying to disrupt the Governor’s speech. They created a ruckus and finally walked out of the House.

After the Governor’ speech the YSRCP leaders held a Business Advisory Committee (BAC) to discuss the schedule and duration of the AP Assembly Budget Sessions.Key issues were discussed at the BAC meeting chaired by Speaker Tammineni Sitharam. There was a proposal to discuss 25 items from the TDP and the YSRCP which was agreed and accepted at the BAC meeting. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP leader K Atchannaidu, Ministers Buggana Rajendranath, Kurasala Kannababu, and Anil Kumar Yadav.

Speaking to the media after the BAC meeting the Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy said that as part of the meeting it was decided to hold meetings until the 25th of this month. The BAC has decided to tentatively hold Assembly Sessions for 14 days starting from today ( March 7).

On March 8th the Assembly would introduce the condolence motion over the death of the IT and Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Tuesday.

The house will close on March 9th as mark of respect condoling the leader’s demise.

The Legislature will move a Motion of Thanks to the Governor for his opening address on the 10th of this March.

The Andhra Pradesh State budget for 2022-23 will be presented on March 11th by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath in the Assembly.

This will be followed by a debate on the budget for the coming 13 to 14 days. The discussions are likely to be continued for 14 days till the 25th of this month as stated by the Chief Whip.

The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the meeting expressed his displeasure over the TDP leaders' behaviour in the Assembly. Speaking to Atchennaidu, the Chief Minister took a stern not over their behavior while trying to disrupt the Governor's speech. He said it was inappropriate to insult the Governor who was a neutral person as he belonged to neither party. YS Jagan opined that this had never happened before in the House.

