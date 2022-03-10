AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Thursday condoled the demise of former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Konijeti Rosaiah, who passed away during the intervening period of the assembly sessions. The third day of AP Assembly Budget Session 2022 commenced at 11 AM on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said Konijeti Rosaiah has served as student leader, MLC, MLA, Minister, MP, Chief Minister and Governor in his long innings of public life and added was best known for his ideal work, and everyone used to praise him. He recalled that Rosaiah held various portfolios under five different Chief Ministers and said he worked as finance minister in former Chief Minister YS Rajashekar Reddy’s cabinet and added that they both were good friends. The Chief Minister prayed that his soul might rest in peace and extended condolences to the bereaved family members.

The Legislative Assembly also condoled the demise of former MLAs V Narayana Murthy, V.V.S.S Chowdary, K. Prabhakar Reddy, M Sridhar Krishna Reddy, G. Sambasiva Rao, T.N. Anasuyamma, Patil Venugopal Reddy, Yellasiri Srinivasula Reddy and Yedlapati Venkat Rao.

‘The House places on record its deep sense of sorrow at the demise of the leaders and coveys its deep sense of sympathy to the members of the bereaved family members,’ the condolence motion has said. The House observed two- minute silence as a mark of respect for the departed members.

