AMARAVATI: In view of the coronavirus outbreak, special guidelines have been issued for the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly sessions which are to be held from June 16.

Secretary to the state legislature, P Balakrishnamacharyulu appealed to the MLAs and Ministers of the state not to bring their staff members along during the sessions. He issued a bulletin on Sunday in this regard.

He stated that all members should adhere to the COVID-19 norms such as maintaining physical distance and wearing face masks. Only MLAs and MLCs will be allowed into the assembly. He also made it clear that car pass should be pasted on the vehicle. He also said that each vehicle should be inspected.

A decision has taken that no gunmen and visitors are allowed into the assembly. He also said that the orders were issued to the members of the legislative assembly not to bring any weapons. He also further stated that banners, placards, canes, and sprays, etc. are not allowed as well in the Assembly.

He also further stated that no protests will be permitted in Assembly premises.