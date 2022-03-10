AMARAVATI: Expressing concern and anguish over the attitude and behaviour of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) while Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan was addressing the Joint Houses of the Legislature on the first day, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the Opposition Party had no concern for the tradition or even for age of the first citizen of the State. The Chief Minister was speaking on the third day of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Budget session on Thursday.

Governor addressing the Legislature has been a tradition and the Opposition is in its right to speak on the content, but the behaviour by tearing the papers, shouting slogans, and bringing disrepute to the House is highly condemnable, he said.

The Opposition should have at least respected the 87-year-old Governor for his age. They had shouted slogans against the Governor while he was being escorted to the vehicle. These acts have been highly condemnable, he said while expressing his ire at the Opposition party's behaviour on the first day of the Assembly session.

He also asked to mention one single good work done by the previous government and compare the contrast with the present one. Our government has been repaying dues and clearing the debts of the previous government, while TDP-friendly media has been propagating about the financial status of our government, he said.

In a lighter vein, he said even Chandrababu Naidu has been asking us to making Kuppam, his constituency, as revenue division while his brother-in-law Nandamuri Balakrishna has been asking us to make his constituency Hindupur as district headquarters.

AP Assembly Budget Sessions 2022 | AP CM YS Jagan On TDP Members Behaviour During Governor Speech

