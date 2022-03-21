AP Assembly Passes Three Bills Including Private Universities Bill

Amaravati: The State Legislative Assembly on Monday passed the Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments (Amendment) Bill, 2022 along with the Andhra Pradesh (Regulation of Trade in Indian Made Foreign Liquor, Foreign Liquor) (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Andhra Pradesh Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivas, who tabled the Endowments (amendment) Bill, said that the Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments (Amendment) Bill, 2022 is to appoint special invitees to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and Tirumala temple for administrative convenience.

Later, presenting the Andhra Pradesh (Regulation of Trade in Indian Made Foreign Liquor, Foreign Liquor) (Amendment) Bill 2022, Deputy Chief Minister and Excise Minister K Narayana Swamy detailed the steps taken by the State for prohibition of alcohol in phases and slammed Opposition TDP for spreading false propaganda on the Government.

After moving the Andhra Pradesh Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022 for consideration, Minister for Education Adimulapu Suresh said the previous government had introduced the Andhra Pradesh Private Universities act in 2016 with the sole intention of corporatization and commercialization of education and provided many subsidies to private universities indulging in corruption.

He said the State with the agenda of accessibility of quality to everyone, has decided to ensure 50 percent seats in Medical Colleges and 35 percent seats in Engineering Colleges to poor people in Greenfield and Brownfield universities.