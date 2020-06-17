AP Assembly Passes Resolution Opposing NRC

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution opposing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) which was proposed by the Central government.

The government has made it clear that the NRC (National Register of Citizens) will not be implemented under any circumstances in the state. The state government said that it was committed to its previously announced stand on this issue.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzad Pasha introduced a resolution to this effect in the Assembly. Speaking on the occasion, he said Muslims grew apprehensive over the NPR 2020 questionnaire. Following this, the state government had requested the Central government to implement the NPR in the state as per the 2010 format to remove the apprehensions among the people.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzad Pasha praised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the steps being taken in the state for the welfare of the minorities and also to remove apprehensions among them. He also reminded the House that the chief minister had taken a firm stand not to implement NRC in the state under any circumstances.

Later, the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die by Speaker Tammineni Sitaram.

