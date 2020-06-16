AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed crucial bills including Andhra Pradesh Decentralization and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020 besides Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Bill 2020. It also passed two Bills pertaining to the Endowment Act. Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramchandra Reddy tabled the Panchayat Raj Act Amendment Bill which was eventually passed by the House. Also, the Assembly passed the Local Body Elections Reforms Bill, Goods and Service Tax (GST) Amendment Bill, Value Added Tax (VAT) Amendment Bill, Excise Amendment Bill 2020, Prohibition Act Amendment Bill and Higher Education Commission Amendment Bill. It has also approved the Vote on Account Budget 2020.

On the other hand, YSRCP MLA Kolusu Parthasarathi expressed pleasure over the passing of Endowment Act Amendment Bills. He thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the initiative taken up by him facilitated the right of inheritance to Sannidi Gollalu ( BC community) in Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams (TTD) with the passing of the bill.

After the bills were taken up and eventually passed, Speaker Tammineni Sitharam adjourned the House for tomorrow, Wednesday (June 17).

Earlier in the day, Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy presented the Budget for the year 2020-2021 in the Assembly while Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose presented it in the Legislative Council. The budget was introduced with an estimated outlay of Rs 2,24,789.18 crore.

Among other significant business of the House for the day, Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu presented Agriculture Budget 2020-21 in the Assembly. While presenting the budget, he said that the agriculture sector has undergone major changes over the past one year and decisions have been taken to strengthen the cause of the farmers in the long run. Mopidevi Venkatramana introduced the Agriculture Budget in the Legislative Council.