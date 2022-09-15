AP Assembly Monsoon Sessions Day 1: In a routine act the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) members obstructed the proceedings of the Monsoon Sessions of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on the first day itself. Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Thursday suspended 16 MLAs from the house for a day.

Despite repeated requests asking them to sit in their places, during the Short Discussion on the Decentralization of Administration, they refused to heed and chanted slogans and raised placards near the Speaker podium. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath filed a motion to have the 16 TDP MLAs suspended from the day’s proceedings.

Bendalam Ashok, Adireddi Bhavani, Atchhenaidu, Gorantla Buchaiah Choudary, Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, Ganababu,Payyavula Keshav, Bhogeswara Rao, Gadde Ramohan, V Ramakrishna Babu, Nimmala Ramanaidu, M Ramaraju, Gottipati Ravi, Y Sambasiva Rao, Satyaprasad and Dola Balaveeranajenuyulu were suspended from the AP Assembly by the Speaker for one day.

