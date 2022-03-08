AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on the second day of the AP Legislature sessions, on Tuesday, paid glorious tributes to former Industries, IT, and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy besides naming Sangam Barrage after him and observed two minutes silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

Moving the condolence motion, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, ‘This House places on record its deep sense of sorrow at the untimely demise of former Industries IT and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy and conveys its deep sense of sympathy to the member of the bereaved family members.’

The Chief Minister said the death of Mekapati Goutham Reddy is a huge loss to himself, YSRC Party, and also to the state. The Chief Minister said the former minister was his friend from childhood and though one year older, he used to consider the Chief Minister as a big brother and worked as per the latter's interests. He said, "Goutham had a good education, in fact, studied in the United Kingdom and though he was not in politics when I came out of Congress party due to a matter of principle, he was one of few people who supported me along with his father Raja Mohan Reddy".

He said Goutham had won as MLA two times and successfully handled six departments in the cabinet which include, Industries, Infrastructure and Investment, IT and Electronics, Handlooms and Textiles, Sugar Industries and Skill Development and added that he also attended Dubai Expo recently and used to send daily updates of the meetings held in Dubai regarding investments.

The Chief Minister remembered the efforts of Goutham Reddy in making industries like Century Plywood, Sri Cements, Sun Pharma, Aditya Birla Group, Adani group come to the state. He said, the government, after the request of Mekapati Raja Mohan Reddy would take over Rajamohan Reddy Institute of Technology and Science in Udayagiri and name it after Mekapati Goutham Reddy and introduce Agriculture and Horticulture courses will be introduced. He said the works of Veligonda project of Udayagiri region will be brought under Phase -1 from Phase -2 and complete the works soon and Udayagiri Degree college also will be revamped under Nadu Nedu Phase 2.

The Chief Minister said the works of Sangam Barrage would be completed in six months and it would be named as Mekapati Goutham Sangam Barrage.

The Chief Minister said he along with every member of YSRCP would be in support to the family of Goutham Reddy.

Water Resources Minister Anil Kumar Yadav expressed his anguish over the untimely demise of his colleague and said Goutham used to share every issue with him. He said Goutham used to be happy, smiling always and God takes the good ones early.

Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said the death of Goutham is a huge loss to the Party and remembered that the latter used to be friendly with everyone as Chittoor district in-charge minister.

Speaker Tammineni Sitharam also shared his memories and association with Mekapati Goutham and that he would live forever in the hearts of the people through his good deeds.

