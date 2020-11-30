AP Assembly Kicks Off With Condolence Motion For Pranab, SPB

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly has condoled the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee, popular playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam and former members of the Legislature, who passed away during the intervening period of the assembly sessions.

Immediately after the House assembled, Speaker Tammineni Sitaram read out the names and their contribution and the House observed two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed leaders and personalities.

The condolence motion moved by the Speaker said, ‘This House places on record its deep sense of sorrow at the demise of Dr Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India and conveys its deep sense of sympathy to the member of the bereaved family members’.

The services of multifaceted Pranab Mukherjee were recalled during his five-decade public life under various capacities. The country’s highest civilian award Bharat Ratna was conferred on him besides international Awards and he had a place in international agencies IMF, World Bank, and other such institutions, the House observed.

This House also expressed its sorrow at the demise of Sri SP Balasubrahmanyam, famous Indian singer who won six national awards and was a prolific singer par excellence in various facets of cinema and conveyed its deep sense of sympathy to members of the bereaved family.

The House also expressed its sorrow and conveyed condolence to the family members of Sri Tirumala Srinivasulu MLC besides former members of the legislature Janardhan Tatraj (Kurupam), Dr Ravindranath (Bapatla), K Venkatachandra Mohan Rao (Pitapuram), P Manikyala Rao (Tadepalligudem), D Rajagopal Reddy ( Darsi), P Ammi Raju (Kadiayam), B Narayanaswamy (Tekkali), K Veeraraghavendra Rao ( Penugonda W.G), B Durgaprasda Rao (Gudur, who was also elected to Tirupati Lok Sabha in 2019), P Mangapati Rao, Dronamraju Srinivas, Smt Mocherla Johar (Achanta), K Sivananda Reddy (Kadapa), YT Raja (Tanuku) and Smt DA Satyaprabha (Chittoor).