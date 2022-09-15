AP Assembly Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi Resigns

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi of YSRCP on Thursday resigned from his post. Assembly Speaker Thammineni Veerabhadram has accepted his resignation. It is expected that a new assembly deputy speaker will be elected on Monday.

Bapatla MLA of the YSR Congress Party Kona Raghupathi was unanimously elected as the Deputy Speaker of AP’s 15th Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, June 19, 2019.