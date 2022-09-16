AP Assembly: Deputy Speaker Election Notification Released

AP Assembly Day -2: The Notification for the election for the New Deputy Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly was released on Friday during the second day of the 9th Session of the AP Assembly Monsoon Sessions.

Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy File Pic

Nominations would be received till the evening and YSRCP MLA from Vizianagaram Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy is likely to file his nomination at 3:30 pm reports say.

Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi (MLA from Bapatla) resigned to give way to the new Deputy Speaker.

Based on the YSRCP members' strength it is clear that he would be unanimously elected.

Also Read: AP Assembly Day 2 Updates: Balakrishna, 14 TDP MLAs Suspended, Deputy Speaker Election