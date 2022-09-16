AP Assembly Session Day 2: Fourteen legislators of the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) including Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna were suspended from the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly for a day on Friday as they staged protests near the Speaker's podium demanding a discussion on prices of essential goods.

The second day of the Assembly commenced at 9 am with Question Hour. Eight Bills were presented in the House today for amendment which include the AP Panchayat Rat Raj Act, Road Development Corporation Bill, Civil Services (Repeal ) Bill, Indian Stamp Act, AP Universities Act, RGUKT Amendment Bill, and AP Mmarkets Amendment Bill.

This was followed by a Short Discussion on Industrial Development, Investments, and Financial growth in the State.

The Deputy Speaker election would be held in the afternoon.

Despite Speaker Tammineni Sitaram’s request asking the opposition members to sit and participate in the discussion, the TDP MLA’s stormed into the Well of the House and continued their protest holding placards and raising slogans.

Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath then moved a motion for suspension of 14 TDP MLAs from the House for a day. It was carried by voice-vote.

The list of TDP MLAs suspended for a day include Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bendalam Ashok, Adireddi Bhavani, K Atchhenaidu, Gorantla Buchaiah Choudary, Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, Payyavula Keshav, Bhogeswara Rao, Gadde Ramohan, V Ramakrishna Babu, Nimmala Ramanaidu, M Ramaraju, Gottipati Ravi, Satyaprasad and Dola Balaveeranajenuyulu were suspended for a day.

As the suspended members were led away by the Marshalls, they demanded to see the ID cards of the Marshalls, which led to the Speaker expressing his ire over the TDP members questioning him about their identity.

Speaker Tammineni was vexed with the TDP legislators' behavior and stated that they had no respect for the House or the Speaker. " People should observe the behavior of the TDP members. They are disrespecting the rights of the other members which is not right," he stated.

Also Read: CM YS Jagan Appoints Ganji Chiranjeevi as APSHWCS Chairperson