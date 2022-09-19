AP Monsoon Assembly Session Day 3: Hitting back at the Opposition on the Polavaram issue, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the State government has announced a better package than the previous one for the R&R package and TDP has goofed up the project economics which are being rectified.

Intervening during the question hour, the Chief Minister said, as assured we have issued orders to hike the compensation to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 6.86 lakhs of the previous government with the reservoir height marked at 41.15 metres, keeping dam security in view. Of the total 1, 06,006 DPs (Displaced Persons) 20,946 come under the 41.15-meter reservoir level of which 14,110 were already paid, and for remaining steps are afoot to pay the amount which will go directly into the bank account of the beneficiaries. The 14,110 DPs were paid a compensation of Rs 19,060 crores. Efforts are on to pay the compensation for the remaining 6,836 by October 2022.

We said for those who got compensation of a meager 1.5 lakh will also get Rs 5 lakh and we are committed to it. While TDP in five years had paid compensation to 3,073 persons spending Rs 193 crore only while our government in three years has paid Rs 1773 crore to 10,330 persons.

Chandrababu Naidu’s inefficient governance has blocked Rs 2,900 crores which we were to receive from the Centre and goofed up the project progress by accepting a special package that was not there. A comparative glance of the data between the previous and our government will clearly show that we have more commitment towards the project and compensation.

We are striving to redeem the amount, he said and gave a PowerPoint presentation on the Polavaram Project, exposed the inefficiency of the previous government in the construction work, and questioned how Chandrababu Naidu has agreed to the cost as of 2011 for an ongoing project.

Once the rains recede, we will take up the work from November on a war footing, he said adding that the State of Andhra Pradesh is trying to rectify the mistakes of the previous government.

