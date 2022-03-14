AMARAVATI: Three Bills were introduced for amendment on the fifth day of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Budget sessions on Monday. Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, on behalf of Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath introduced The Andhra Pradesh Public Employment ( Regulation of Age of Superannuation)(Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Legislative Assembly.

After which Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas introduced the Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Deputy Chief Minister (Excise) K Narayana Swami introduced the Andhra Pradesh Regulation of Trade in Indian Made Foreign Liquor, Foreign Liquor Bill, 2022.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly session was adjourned after the bills were introduced.

The AB Assembly Budget sessions were marred by protests of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) members in connection Jangareddigudem issue., The TDP leaders chanted slogans and continuously disrupted the proceedings. They also surrounded the Speaker’s podium and threw papers at Tammineni Sitharam. The Speaker expressed his anguish over the TDP members storming onto the Speaker’s podium and suspended 5 MLAs from attending the Budget Sessions.

Earlier Dr. P. Ramachandra Reddy, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Mines and Geology presented the copy of the Notification issued in G.O.Ms.No.2, Panchayat Raj & Rural Development (RD-II) as required under section 45 of the Andhra Pradesh Water, Land and Trees Act, 2002. After that Botsa Satyanarayana, Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development laid on the Table of the House a copy of the 4th Annual Report of Amaravati Development Corporation Limited for the year 2018-19, as required under sections 394 & 395 of the Companies Act, 2013. 3.

Minister for Finance & Planning, Legislative Affairs and Commercial Taxes Buggana Rajendranath presented the copies of the Notifications of the Andhra Pradesh Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, as required under section 166 of the Andhra Pradesh Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 before the House.

AP Assembly Budget Session 2022 - 2023 | Day 05

Also Read: 5 TDP MLAs Suspended From AP Assembly Till End Of Budget Sessions 2022