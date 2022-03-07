AP Assembly Budget Session: Governor Biswabhusan Addresses Legislature On Day 1

AMARAVATI: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan delivered the customary address to the joint sitting of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and Council during the Eighth Session of XV Legislative Assembly Budget Sessions which commenced on Monday.

The Governor who is addressing the Legislature in person for the first time was greeted by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitharam.

The session got off to a noisy start with the Opposition TDP members disrupting the Governor's address. The TDP members rose to their feet as soon as Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan started his address, and raised slogans of 'Governor, go back' and attempted to disrupt his speech. The TDP members staged a walkout of the session mid-way.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan in his address stated that the country and the State were in a difficult situation for the last two years due to the COVID pandemic. He spoke about the government employees as the pillars for the government and made a mention of the age limit for employees was raised from 60 to 62 years.

Andhra Pradesh is on the path of development, said the Governor, and the state's economy was projected to grow at 16.82 percent. The pandemic has severely impacted the state finances but owing to impactful interventions of the government, AP recorded a real Gross State Domestic Product growth of 0.22 per cent in 2020-21 and 9.91 per cent year-on-year growth in 2021-22,” Harichandan noted.The advance estimates of the state economy showed an overall growth of 16.82 per cent at current prices in 2021-22. The per capita income shot up to Rs 2,04,758 from Rs 1,76,707 last year, at a “highly impressive growth rate” of 15.87 per cent, the Governor said.

He said the government has been implementing welfare programmes in a transparent manner in the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode. A sum of Rs 1,32,126 crore has been credited into the beneficiaries' accounts in the last 33 months under various schemes. Emphasis was also laid on The Governor said that highest priority was also accorded to law and order, with particular measures aimed at women's safety, through improved visible policing, accountability, transparency and improved reachability.

In the education sector, Rs 13,023 crore was allocated to 44.5 lakh mothers under the Amma Vodi scheme. Rs 2,304 crore has been credited to 18.77 lakh students under Jaganna Vasathi Deevena. This apart, 16 new medical colleges have been proposed in the State. A Kidney research center has been set up at Palasa in Srikakulam.

With people's continued support, the government will work more intensely to fulfill their aspirations,” the Governor stated while ending his speech.

AP Assembly Budget Sessions 2022 | Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan Speech

