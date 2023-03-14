AP Assembly Budget Session for 9 Days

The BAC meeting chaired by Speaker Tammineni Sitaram concluded a few minutes ago. The BAC has decided to hold assembly meetings till 24.

AP Assembly budget meetings will be held for 9 days. It was been in the BAC meeting to present the Andhra Pradesh budget on March 16.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ministers Buggana Rajendranath, Jogi Ramesh, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Chief Whip Prasad Raju and Srikanth Reddy participated in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the budget meeting of AP Assembly started this morning. Governor Abdul Nazir addressed both the houses. The governor said that AP has taken a step forward in economic development and is making remarkable progress in the agricultural, industrial and service sectors.

Addressing the assembly for the first time since he took charge, the new AP Guv said that the government is completely transparent. He said that the AP government gives priority to Navratnas and development welfare schemes. He said that all the deserving people are benefiting directly leaving no room for corruption. The current govt have been providing good governance for four years, said the governor while hailing the volunteer system implemented innovatively.