Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan arrived at the Andhra Pradesh Assembly a few minutes ago in Amaravati for the sessions beginning today. Assembly sessions began with the Governor's speech.

Soon, the budget meetings of the Legislative Assembly will begin. Governor Abdul Nazir will address the members of the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council at 10 am. This is the first official program he is participating in after taking charge as the governor. Both houses will be adjourned after Nazir's speech.

After that a BAC (Business Advisory Committee) meeting will be held under the leadership of Speaker Tammineni Sitaram. In this, the number of days the assembly should be held, the topics to be discussed and the date of presentation of the state budget will be decided. Official sources said that the state government intends to hold meetings from March 14 to 24.

It is said that there is a possibility of holding the sessions for at least 7 to 8 days. On Tuesday, after the BAC, a state cabinet meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. In this meeting itself, the Cabinet will approve the bills to be introduced in the assembly sessions.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath will present the crucial annual budget 2023-24 on March 17. The budget meetings in the assembly will likely continue till March 24.

There is a possibility of a 2.6K crore budget. Along with welfare, the Andhra Pradesh government is making efforts to design the budget in such a way as to give priority to agriculture, education and medical sectors. On the other hand, CM YS Jagan is said to make an announcement in the Assembly on key issues.

The agenda for the meeting is likely to involve the issue of three capitals, welfare and Vizag Global Summit along with the development in the four-year rule.