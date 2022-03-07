AP Assembly Budget Session 2022-23 Begins From Today

AP Assembly Budget Sessions 2022-23 | AMARAVATI: The budget session 2022-23 of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature (Eighth Session of XV Legislative Assembly) will commence on Monday. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will deliver the customary address to the joint sitting of the Legislative Assembly and Council at 11 AM. For the first time, he will be addressing both houses directly since taking oath as the Governor. After the COVID pandemic, he had addressed the budget sessions in a virtual manner during the 2020 and 2021 budget meetings.

The Business Advisory Committee will meet on Monday and decide on the duration of the Budget sessions.

After the BAC meeting, the Chief Minister will chair the Cabinet Meeting with the Ministers.

On the first (March 8) the Legislature will pay homage to later Mekapati Goutham Reddy, who died of cardiac arrest last month, while serving as the State IT and Industries Minister.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath is expected to present the Budget for the 2022-23 financial year on March 11.

Due to the COVID pandemic last year, the Andhra Pradesh Assembly had to wrap up business, including the Governor's address and passage of the Budget, in a single-day session in May, and subsequently, a seven-day session was conducted in November.

Some of the issues which are likely to be discussed during the Budget sessions include:

- Division of districts - Administrative decentralization

- Academic reforms, Nadu Nedu school development, the establishment of new universities, changes in higher education syllabus

- Medical, Health Sector – Arogyasri, development of hospitals under Nadu Nedu, the establishment of new medical colleges, Job creation

- Measures taken by the government to control COVID-19. Vaccination targets and setting up of oxygen plants in hospitals

- Welfare of government employees, implementation of new PRC, government jobs

- Increase in pensions.

- Implementation of employment guarantee scheme, creation of infrastructure.

- Law and order in the State

- Distribution of house deeds, housing construction

- Welfare of Backward classes

- Welfare of SC, ST, Minorities

- Agriculture Sector, Input Subsidy, Zero Interest Loans, Farmer Guarantee Centers, Minimum Support Pricing, YSR Jala Kala for borewells

- Women Empowerment, YSR Cheyutha, YSR Aasara, Zero Interest, Nominated Positions

- Village Secretariats - Benefits to the people

- Government measures for industrial development

- 9 hours free electricity for agriculture - Reforms in the electricity sector, past government administrations and arrears

- Benefits to dairy farmers under Amul project

- Government guarantees and how they are being implemented

- Polavaram, other irrigation projects

The Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has announced that it would attend the Budget session, which was announced by the party leaders. However, the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will abstain from attending the sessions.

