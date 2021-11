The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly has adjourned sine die by Speaker Tammineni Seetaram here on Friday.

The House sat for seven days from 18 November to 26 November and passed 26 Bills and two resolutions. In the session, 41 star questions and two unstar questions were answered and a CAAG report was submitted.

The Speaker announced that the Assembly worked for 34 hours and 50 minutes and five short discussions were held, besides 96 speeches by the Members.