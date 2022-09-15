AP Assembly: 3-capitals Aimed At Decentralisation Of Administration

AP Assembly Day 1: Participating in a short discussion on the Decentralisation topic in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly sessions on Thursday, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy reiterated the Chief Ministers' idea of decentralisation of administration and traced the historic aspects of the State and how Rayalaseema got a raw deal. He accounted in detail about YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vision of decentralization which does not just mean three capitals but setting up of village districts and increasing the number of districts which has taken administration closer to the people. Kurnool and Vizag were cited as capitals on previous occasions with recorded documentation and the decentralization was taken up in a bid to evade the concentration of development in a single area, which is the Hyderabad example.

Kodali Nani (Venkateswara Rao) said that the decentralization policy of the Chief Minister was acknowledged by all regions in the subsequent elections to local bodies, assembly, and Lok Sabha after 2019 and the TDP has been raking up nonissues in the name of Amaravati agitation.

Buggana Rajendernath Reddy said that few people benefit entire state's contribution in the TDP mode of development, unlike Jagan who wants the entire state to benefit and wants balanced regional development.

Kanna babu said only to benefit Chandrababu’s people as done in Hyderabad HiTech City. Replicate the plan. Decentralization of development ignored concentrating on Amaravati only.

Also Read: Decentralization Only Way For Development: AP CM YS Jagan