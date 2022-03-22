AMARAVATI: The State Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed the Andhra Pradesh Labour Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Andhra Pradesh Mutually Aided Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Minister for Labour, Factories, Boilers and Insurance Medical Services Gummanur Jayaram, who tabled the Andhra Pradesh Labour Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2022, said the proposed Bill is intended to appoint Vice-Chairman as the member of the Labour Welfare Board to improve the functioning of the Board and ensure all the welfare schemes of the board are availed to every eligible beneficiary with transparency.

Minister for Agriculture, Co-operation, Marketing and Food Processing Kurasala Kannababu after introducing the Andhra Pradesh Mutually Aided Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and said the Bill was aimed to levy professional tax on employees registered in 45,305 societies that were under Mutually Aided Cooperative Societies (MACS) Act and also make it feasible to those employees to come from MACS act to Cooperative Act 1964.

The two Bills were passed by voice vote.

