AP Assembly 2022 Adjourned Sine Die

AMARAVATI: Speaker Tammineni Seetaram adjourned Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly sine die after passing Appropriation Bill 2022 and Appropriation (No 2) Bill 2022 by voice vote here on Friday.

The House sat for 12 days from March 8 to 25 and 11 passed Bills. In the session, 96 questions were answered orally, 30-star questions and three unstarred questions were answered.

The Speaker announced that the Assembly worked for 61 hours and 45 minutes, where one Report was given and five short discussions were held, besides 103 speeches by the members. As far as the party positions, YSRCP has 150 members, TDP 23 members, Janasena one member while one position lies vacant.

Reaffirming the Government’s commitment to decentralised development, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said that the decision on three capitals is our right and responsibility while policymaking is the domain of legislature. Rounding off the discussion on legislative competence here, the Chief Minister said, courts cannot preempt or direct not to make a policy with presumptions and lay down impossible conditions setting timelines that cannot be met.

