AP: Appointment Of 481 Directors To 47 Corporations

Amravati: The state government of Andhra Pradesh has appointed 481 directors to 47 Corporations across the state. On Saturday, Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishnareddy revealed the names of the directors.

BC Welfare Minister Venugopal Krishna, Home Minister Mekatoti Sucharita, MP Nandigam Suresh, and MLA Meruga Nagarjuna were present during the meeting.

Speaking at the event, Sajjala stated that the previous government had failed to nominate corporation heads. In the Rajya Sabha seat issue, Babu was seen insulting the SCs. Minorities, such as SC, ST, and BC, were considered as only a vote bank by Chandrababu, he said.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the AP Chief Minister, was proactive in the hiring of directors and has provided a significant boost to all sections.

Social justice is intended to be achieved at a corporate level. SC, BC, and minorities received 58 per cent of the available positions. Women have a 52% opportunities. He said that 42% of the OCs had been deposed. CM Jagan's purpose, according to Sajjala, was to bring the weaker sections forward.

Click here to know about the AP Director Status in the PDF.

Click here to know about the Directors District wise Announcement list in a PDF.