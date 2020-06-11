AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government will be announcing the results of Intermediate examinations on Friday, June 12th. The results of both the first and second year of Intermediate will be release at the same time, the state government has stated. In the wake of lockdown relaxations announced by the Centre recently, the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Board has wound up the process for evaluation of Intermediate test papers.

Accordingly, the Andhra Pradesh education department has made all arrangements for the release of the results. Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh will formally release the results at an event held in Amaravati at 12:30 pm on Friday. The first and second year examinations of Intermediate were held in the state beginning March 4 till March 23. Visit www.sakshieducation.com to access the Intermediate results.

In Telangana, the Intermediate results are expected to be announced sometime between June 15 and 17. The state government is to formally announce the date for this purpose.