The Andhra Pradesh government is filling up the vacancies present in Anganwadi centres across the state by issuing notifications. Interviews will be conducted in a phased manner for filling of 5,905 vacant posts and this will be carried out by the committees set up under the supervision of the District Collectors. Interviews will be conducted in Revenue Divisions for the convenience of the candidates. The state government has taken strict measures to fill the vacancies in the wake of the release of funds giving high priority to Anganwadi centres. In some districts, the vacant posts have already been filled and notifications are being issued in other districts.

In Anantapur district, interviews are being conducted from Monday. A notification has been released recently for the filling of 654 posts vacant posts based on the 2019 vacancies list. A total of 3,102 people have applied for 654 posts. Candidates who applied for the post should have a minimum qualification of 10th. Workers in Main Anganwadi centres will be paid Rs 11,500 and workers in Mini Anganwadi centres will be paid Rs 7,000. Helpers are also paid a salary of Rs 7,000.

In the state, there are 48,770 workers in the Main Anganwadi centres. However, the government is planning to fill the remaining 1,468 vacancies as there are currently 47,302 employees. The Main Anganwadi centres have only 44,763 instead of 48,770 helpers. The remaining 4,007 helper posts will be filled. There should be 6,837 workers in the Mini Anganwadi centres. However, 430 posts are being filled as there are only 6,407 at present. ICDS Project Director Kritika Shukla said that the government is recruiting and selecting eligible candidates as per government norms.