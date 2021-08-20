AP Anganwadi Jobs For 10th Pass Women: How to Apply

AP Anganwadi Jobs 2021: In Andhra Pradesh, authorities have issued a notification for the mass recruitment for Anganwadi jobs. The deadline for eligible and interested applicants to apply is the 31st of this month (August), according to the notification.

Women who passed class 10 in the AP can rejoice. The Department of Women and Child Development's Kadapa District Office of the Project Director has stated that the district's Anganwadi jobs would be filled with this notification. The department has made a statement to that effect. The deadline for eligible and interested applicants to apply is the 31st of this month (August), according to the notification. Candidates must submit applications in the offline method, according to the notification.

Vacancies, Qualifications Details

According to the notification, a total of 288 positions will be filled. This covers positions such as Anganwadi Worker, Anganwadi Assistant, Mini Anganwadi Worker, and others. The following are the specifics of the openings by section.

-In the Anganwadi activist department, there are 50 openings.

-The Anganwadi Assistant Section currently has 225 openings.

-In the Mini Anganwadi activist department, there are 13 openings.

Eligibility Details

Women must have a tenth-grade pass to apply for these positions. She must be married. The woman had to have resided in the area. By July 1, candidates must be between the ages of 21 and 35.

Application - Direct Link

Official Notification - Direct Link

Other Details

Candidates must submit their applications using the offline method, according to the notification. The deadline for submissions is the 31st of the current month (August). Candidates who are eligible and interested must apply by that date. Within the deadline, applications should be sent to the Project Office, Department of Women and Child Development, Kadapa District, AP. Candidates will be chosen based on tenth class marks and interviews. The notification contains all of the necessary information for candidates.