AMARAVATI: Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, Dr Seediri Appalaraju said that milk procurement under AP-Amul Milk project will take off from November 20th in Prakasam, Chittoor, and Kadapa districts and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will give the cheques for dairy farmers on November 25th.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the Minister said that the State Government signed an MoU with Amul to encourage milk cooperative societies, especially those run by women, and further develop the dairy sector in the State. The MoU aims at boosting confidence among dairy farmers and empowering them economically and socially.

Nearly 5.6 lakh women, who were provided with financial assistance under YSR Cheyutha had come forward for setting up mini dairies in the villages and the government had supplied cattle and buffaloes to those women. Around additional 22 lakh litres of milk production is estimated through mini dairies.

The State will be spending Rs 1,362 Crore for infrastructure development by setting up Bulk Milk Cooling Units and Milk Collection Centres in Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK). The project will be implemented in a phased manner and in the first phase, about 7,121 Milk Collection Centres and 2,774 BMCUs will be set up.

A total of 3,639 and 3,486 BMCUs will be started in the second and third phases along with additional Milk Collection Centres. The State government also proposes to develop RBK’s into Milk Potential RBK.

The Minister said that the milk collection by Amul would take place in three districts Prakasam, Chittoor and Kadapa, in a total of about 550 villages. In Prakasam district alone, around 56,000 litres of milk will be procured. All these farmers will be receiving their cheques from the Chief Minister on November 25, he said and added that the Chief Minister is committed to the development of the dairy sector.

During 3,468 km Praja Sankalpa Yatra, the Chief Minister directly witnessed the poor plight of the dairy farmers and promised to give them a new life. He criticised the previous government for neglecting the dairy development and cooperative societies to benefit private dairies.

Laying out the statistics, the Minister said that the State stands fourth in the country in milk production with a daily production of about four crore litres, but the production from the organised sector through co-operative societies and private dairies is only 26 percent of the total production. He asserted that the State government is planning to bring majority of unorganised dairy units into organised sector by encouraging co-operative societies and women farmers. The tie-up with Amul is for an all-around growth of dairy sector by giving a helping hand to the dairy farmers ensuring quality feed, veterinary services and marketing facilities, he said.