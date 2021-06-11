AP Among Top States in All India Survey of Higher Education Report 2019-29

NEW DELHI: The State of Andhra Pradesh has done exceptionally well in the field of higher education as per a latest survey conducted by the Centre. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday released the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2019–20 report. In this, Andhra Pradesh was one of the top states with the highest number of student enrollment in the country, as well as one of the top 8 states with the highest number of higher education institutions.

The report reveals that there are 51 colleges for ever one lakh population in our state. According to the number of colleges ,AP is the fifth largest state in the country, when compared to the larger states. Uttar Pradesh has only 31 colleges per lakh population, compared to 34 in Maharashtra and 37 in Rajasthan and 51 in AP, while the All India average is 30. In terms of number of colleges there are a total of 2,750 colleges in our state.

Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh account for 54 per cent of the total student enrollment in the country, the report said.

Among the States attracting foreign students, Karnataka (10,231) was ranked first, Telangana (2,261) was ranked seventh and AP (2,094) was ranked 9th.

Of the 2.49 lakh candidates in teacher training courses in the country, 55.4 per cent are from the five states with AP in fourth place with 23,421 people.

The Gross Enrolment Ratio or the percentage of students belonging to the eligible age group enrolled in higher education is 27.1% in 2019-20, which has seen a rise from 26.3% in 2018-19 and 24.3% in 2014-2015.

The gross enrollment ratio in the country is 27.1 per cent, 23.4 per cent for SCs and 18 per cent for STs.

AP tops the list in states where women make up more than 30 percent of the gross enrollment ratio.

At the national level, 3.38 crore students are enrolled in undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Of these, 2.85 crore (85 per cent) are enrolled in six disciplines inclduing Humanities, Science, Commerce, Engineering and Technology, Medical Science, IT and Computer.

More than 1.17 lakh students enrolled in PhD courses in 2014–15 while 2.03 lakh students enrolled in PhD in 2019–20.

There are 15,03,156 faculty members in the country of whom 42.5 per cent were women.

Student enrollment in higher education increased by 11.4 percent between 2015–16 and 2019–20. Of these, women's enrollment increased by 18.2 per cent.

The report was released by the Union Ministry of Education based on statistics submitted to the survey by respective educational institutions across the country. There are 1,043 universities, 42,343 colleges and 11,779 stand-alone courses in the country. Of these, 1,019 universities, 39,955 colleges and 9,599 standalone companies submitted statistics for the survey. The others did not respond.

The report analyzes the higher education sector in the country over the last five years (2015–16 to 2019–20), including statistics on the highest standards and growth rate.

